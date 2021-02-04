Bridget Moynahan

Before Brady met Bündchen, he dated Moynahan. He and the actress met in 2004 and split in December 2006. Early in 2007, the former Sex and the City star learned she was pregnant — two months into his relationship with his now-wife.

In a 2019 BUILD interview, Moynahan recalled how difficult her pregnancy was. “I had a public breakup and then I was pregnant and then I had a baby,” she told Yahoo! Entertainment. “And those moments were kind of stolen from me by the paparazzi, the tabloids, whatever.”