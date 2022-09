September 2022

Brady opened up about the challenges of being a working dad during the September 5 episode of his “Let’s Go” podcast. “I think your life ebbs and flows, through the clouds and the sun, and through the rain and through the beautiful days, and you appreciate the moments and you find joy in the little things,” he said. “I spoke with my dad the other day. He said, ‘All you can do is the best you can do with the circumstances that are presented in front of you.'”