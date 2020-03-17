Sports Tom Brady’s Teammates, Famous Friends and Bosses React to Him Leaving the Patriots By Sarah Hearon March 17, 2020 Drew Altizer Photography/Shutterstock 11 4 / 11 Kevin Durant “Blessings champ. Can’t wait to watch the next chapter,” the NBA pro wrote. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Best Portable Antibacterial Items That You Can Still Get on Amazon Antiviral Face Masks, Hand Sanitizers and Immunity Items to Stock Up on — ASAP The Perfect Tequila For When You're Stuck At Home All Week! More News