Sports Tom Brady’s Teammates, Famous Friends and Bosses React to Him Leaving the Patriots By Sarah Hearon March 17, 2020 Ben Margot/AP/Shutterstock 11 1 / 11 Mark Wahlberg The actor is a diehard Patriots fan. He sent Brady love by leaving six red heart emojis on his post. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Best Portable Antibacterial Items That You Can Still Get on Amazon Antiviral Face Masks, Hand Sanitizers and Immunity Items to Stock Up on — ASAP The Perfect Tequila For When You're Stuck At Home All Week! More News