Tom Brady's Career and Personal Ups and Downs Through the Years

April 2021

After his first year with Tampa Bay, Brady helped the NFL team win the Super Bowl that February. To celebrate, the athletes threw a rowdy yacht bash where Brady was spotted tossing the Lombardi Trophy in the air.

“First of all, there was not a lot going through my mind at that point. That was not smart — for a couple reasons,” he said on Good Morning America in April. “One is: If we drop it, that’s a little bit of a problem. But the worst thing that can happen is … the edges on that trophy are so sharp. Had [the trophy] clipped one of my boys in the other boat, it would’ve been an ugly parade.”