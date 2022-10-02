Tom Brady's Career and Personal Ups and Downs Through the Years

August 2007

Amid his flourishing football career, Brady found a romantic connection with Moynahan. After two years together, the pair called it quits shortly before Brady moved on with Bündchen. Within weeks of his new romance, the Blue Bloods alum learned she was pregnant with Brady’s child.

“It was definitely a surprise for both of us. In the beginning you’re living this romantic fantasy; you’re thinking, ‘This can’t be true, it’s so good!’ And then, Whoops — wake-up call!” Bündchen recalled to Vanity Fair in March 2009. “We were dating two and a half months when he found out, and it was a very challenging situation. Obviously, in the beginning, it’s not the ideal thing.”

Moynahan and Brady welcomed Jack in August 2007 and have remained committed to coparenting their son.