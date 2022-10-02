Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Sports

Tom Brady’s Ups and Downs Through the Years: NFL Champion, Fatherhood, Retirement Drama and More

By
Tom Brady's Career and Personal Ups and Downs Through the Years
Tom Brady. Kevin Sabitus/AP/Shutterstock
15
9 / 15
podcast

February 2022

After sparking retirement speculation — which the supermodel notably approved of — Brady eventually decided to hang up his cleats.

“I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved,” he wrote in an Instagram statement. “My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”

See Full Gallery