Tom Brady's Career and Personal Ups and Downs Through the Years

February 2022

After sparking retirement speculation — which the supermodel notably approved of — Brady eventually decided to hang up his cleats.

“I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved,” he wrote in an Instagram statement. “My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”