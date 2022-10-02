Tom Brady's Career and Personal Ups and Downs Through the Years

January 2015

After the Patriots won the AFC Championship, opponent Indianapolis Colts criticized the team for using slightly deflated footballs against regulation. While Brady was accused of knowing about the Pats’ actions, he consistently denied the claims.

“I have no knowledge of anything. I’m very comfortable with saying no one knew. I don’t know what happened during the course of the process with the football. I was preparing for my game,” he said during a press conference. “I didn’t alter the ball in any way. I don’t believe I’m a cheater.”

The league eventually issued a four-game suspension to Brady for his alleged involvement after an investigation found that he was “at least generally aware” that the team’s balls had been tampered with before the Colts game.