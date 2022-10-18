October 2022

During a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the athlete was spotted yelling at his teammates after being down in the first half. According to CBS News, Brady could be seen saying, “You are so much better than the way you are f—king playing!” at his offensive lineman. “You get your f—king ass kicked!” he yelled. The Buccaneers lost the game 20-18, marking the team’s third loss of the season.

Brady later addressed the public incident on his podcast, saying, “I don’t know if it’s motivation, but I do think that it’s a bad day when there’s more f-bombs than touchdowns. So, that was not one of my better days. But f-bombs, they used to kind of keep from showing you in those moments, but now it’s kind of for the world to see. So that’s just the way it is.”