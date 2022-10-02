Tom Brady's Career and Personal Ups and Downs Through the Years

September 2022
After Brady’s unretirement, his relationship status with Bündchen also appeared strained with a source telling Us that they were working through “tension” over his return to the NFL.
“Tom and Gisele are still not seeing eye to eye regarding his retirement,” a second insider explained.
As the twosome attempted to work through their marital problems, Us confirmed they were “currently living in separate houses” with a source noting that they are still in communication.See Full Gallery