2020

Cruise made headlines in December 2020 when a recording was released of him screaming at the Mission: Impossible 7 crew over not adhering to COVID-19 protocols. “I have told you and now I want it and if you do it, you’re out! We are not shutting this f–king movie down,” he said. “Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f–king gone.”

He later defended his rant in May 2021. “I said what I said,” he told Empire magazine, adding that he was only addressing “select people” who were violating safety measures. “There was a lot at stake at that point.”

The following month, the movie halted filming after at least one member of the production team tested positive for coronavirus.