2022

During the May 2022 premiere for Top Gun: Maverick in California, Cruise decided to arrive to the event in style. The actor flew in on a USS Midway helicopter before heading over to the red carpet in a black tux.

Cruise’s Top Gun costar Miles Teller revealed that he sometimes cuts phone calls with the Mission Impossible star short because otherwise, they’d never stop talking. The Whiplash actor told E! News’ Daily Pop that he and Cruise could be on the phone talking about the film industry for “an hour and a half, two hours, I’m like, ‘Tom, I love you man. I gotta go.'”