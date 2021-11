Heather Locklear

Locklear recalled going on a single date with Cruise after meeting him at an audition early on in his career — but they weren’t destined for love. “You know in Risky Business where he does that dance in his underwear and does the splits? We were dancing at a club and he went into that,” she said on a 2013 episode of Chelsea Lately. “He started doing the splits. You just kind of stand there and don’t know what to do. Do you dance around him?”