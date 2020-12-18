News George Clooney, Hilarie Burton and More Celebrities React to Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ COVID Rant By Erin Crabtree December 18, 2020 Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock 7 7 / 7 Josh Gad “Tom Cruise is correct here FYI,” the Frozen star wrote via Twitter on Tuesday. “Sorry/Not sorry.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Holiday Shopping With Jenny Cipoletti – Take the Quiz To Find A Gift For Everyone On Your List! Under the Knife! ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who’ve Had Plastic Surgery: Before and After Photos #Skourtney Forever! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s Sweetest Photos Over the Years More News