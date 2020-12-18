Ricky Gervais

“I get it. Imagine the pressure on that man,” the comedian said during a Friday, December 18, appearance on SiriusXM’s Jim Norton and Sam Roberts radio show. “It’s like, forget the pandemic. Those films absolutely rest on his shoulders, and they have done for, like, 30 or 40 years. So, you know, I’ve done jobs where I’ve taken a bit of cash that I didn’t quite like, and I’ve wanted to give the money back the next day. So imagine the amount of money that he’s been paid, right? It must be terrifying. … I just can’t think of the constant pressure. He can’t say, ‘I don’t feel like this,’ or, ‘It’s not worth it,’ because someone is saying, ‘You know, we’ve given you $50 million for this, and if it doesn’t get to No. 1, your career is over.’ He has that in his f–king head every minute of the day. I’m surprised he’s not stranger than he is.”

Gervais then detailed how he deals with frustrating situations on set. “I want it to be a really happy set and that sort of ruins it because I’ve got to be funny. So, if I lose my temper, I’ve then got to be funny, and that’s really hard,” he explained. “So I try not to ever do that, and if something goes wrong, I just — and I don’t want to embarrass anyone or have bad blood — so I just sort of shout up to the sky. I go, ‘For f–k’s sake,’ like that. And usually after, someone comes up to me and goes, ‘Oh, sorry. That was my fault.’ I’ll go, ‘OK. Don’t worry about it.’”