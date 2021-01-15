Who Is Tom Girardi? 5 Things to Know About Erika Jayne’s Estranged Husband

3. He’s Lost Millions of Dollars

One of the reasons Bravo viewers were drawn to Erika after she joined the cast of RHOBH was because of her and Tom’s lavish lifestyle. And while she didn’t sign a prenup, it’s seemingly on her to fund her glam squad and music career in 2021.

“At one point I had about $80 million or $50 million in cash. That’s all gone,” Tom said in court in September 2020. “[I haven’t] taken a penny in salary out of the firm for more than two years.”

In November 2020 court docs, Tom requested to terminate the court’s ability to award Erika spousal support and asked her to pay his legal fees.