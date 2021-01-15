Who Is Tom Girardi? 5 Things to Know About Erika Jayne’s Estranged Husband

5. He’s Reportedly Sick

Keith Griffin, a Girardi & Keese lawyer, revealed Tom was secretly hospitalized in 2020, telling the court in December that he was “unavailable in recent weeks due to a serious illness that caused him to be hospitalized for which he sought treatment.” That same month, one of Tom’s personal attorneys told the judge in the fraud case that his client needed a mental examination, claiming he didn’t “understands either the nature or the gravity of the current situation.”

In January 2021, his brother Robert Girardi claimed Tom was suffering from short-term memory loss and requested he become his conservator as Tom is “not capable of making rational decisions” when it comes to his finances.