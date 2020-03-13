April 2019

The It’s Complicated actress revealed in April 2019 to Us Weekly exclusively how her relationship with the Oscar-winning actor has evolved over the past three decades. “It’s like anything,” Wilson explained to Us. “We got married, we committed to each other, we love each other and we work hard at our relationship. Not only do we love each other, we really like each other, and we like being together, and we support each other and we keep the communication channels open. That’s always important.”