April 2020

Following the couple’s recovery from COVID-19 in late March, Wilson opened up about being together in sickness and in health. “I think that having the virus at the same time made it that little bit easier,” the singer told The Guardian in an interview published on April 17. “We were taking care of each other instead of having the pressure of taking care of one person and no one taking care of you or understanding that the person at home needs a break.”