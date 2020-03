January 1989

At the 1989 Golden Globes, Hanks celebrated his win by thanking his new bride. “I married a Greek babe,” he said in his acceptance speech after winning Best Actor for Big. “She was born right here in California, right here in Hollywood, but her folks are great, she’s marvelous, Rita Wilson—thank you, babe, for marrying me. You made my year already, but thank you, Hollywood Foreign Press.”