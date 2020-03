March 2019

The Broadway actressreceived her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 30, 2019. Of course, her husband of more than 30 years was there to gush about her and her accomplishments. “She has a highlight reel that any of us would envy,” Hanks said at the ceremony. “Her smile and her charm has appeared in magazines and TV shows and commercials; and yet she had more to do and more to learn with her heart and in her head.”