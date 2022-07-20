A Sense of Relief

During a May 2022 episode of the “Bachelorette Happy Hour” podcast, Maloney explained that ending her marriage to Schwartz was something she needed to be happy.

“The minute I made that choice, the thing I was scared of the most became like a gift — became an opportunity for opportunity and I was no longer scared of it,” the reality star said at the time.

She added that while the breakup “gutted me,” it was more about “leaning in and trusting your gut and listening to that because it’s about the relationship with yourself and nurturing that.”

When it came to the topic of dating, the former SUR waitress said she isn’t looking for a boyfriend, but she is open to having fun.

“I like going out, flirting. Like, I’ve been on a date,” she shared.