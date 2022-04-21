Top 5

Stories

Real Talk

Everything Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Have Said About Moving On Following Their Split

By
Everything Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Have Said About Moving On Following Their Split
 Charles Sykes/Bravo
5
4 / 5
podcast

Looking at Her Future

In April 2022, Maloney revealed that she was “very open” to the possibility of entering the dating scene again. 

“The dating apps really scare me, so I don’t know if that will happen or definitely not anytime soon,” she told Us at the time. “But, I mean, let’s say if I was, like, out and there was, like, some little kissing sort of situation, I wouldn’t turn it down. I’m open because I think it could be maybe potentially healthy or maybe good for the ego.”

The Bravo personality added: “I’m not trying to get a boyfriend or a relationship anytime soon, but I don’t see any problem in going on a date or just, you know, flirting with someone.”

 

Back to top