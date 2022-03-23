Randall Emmett

The director revealed that he found out about the split in the news even though he has stayed friendly with Schwartz since his own breakup with Lala Kent.

“I don’t want to see anybody go through anything. My heart goes out to Tom and Katie,” he said during an episode of the “Genuinely GG” podcast in March. “For the record, Katie is very strong. I think any time people break up, it’s a sad and tough thing. I’m sure they’re both going through a really difficult time, honestly.”