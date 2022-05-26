Top Gun’s Val Kilmer’s Health, Throat Cancer Battle Through the Years

2021

Kilmer worked with Sonantic on a prototype that used archival footage to create a new voice.

“My voice as I knew it was taken away from me. People around me struggle to understand when I’m talking. But despite all that I still feel I’m the exact same person,” he said in a video in August 2021. “Still the same creative soul. A soul that dreams ideas and stories confidently, but now I can express myself again, bring these ideas to you, and show you this part of myself once more. A part that was never truly gone. Just hiding away.”