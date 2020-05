On Porn

“If my d—k was big enough I’d be a pornstar I think. I definitely would want to go into porn. But it’s just not,” McDermott said on “Daddy Issues” in January 2020.

The duo also joked about watching “Real Housewives parody porn” on a June 2019 episode. “We could do my love for reality TV and porn and blend the two, so we’re on the same page, always,” Spelling said. “Mixing interests, keeping the passion alive!”