Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s Most Candid Sex Confessions

On Their Sex Life Pre-Cheating Scandal

The Mystery Girls star got visibly emotional while discussing their sex life on True Tori. “He was wanting more sex from me. He wanted more adventurous stuff. I was doing everything he wanted … That’s why, when this happened, it was such a slap in my face,” Spelling said during a therapy session about McDermott’s affair.

During the session she also told McDermott that she felt like she could “never give” him “enough sex.”

“Our sex life was never enough,” she said. “It was never enough for you! I wore that guilt all the time thinking he’s going to cheat on me.”