2007

Following Aaron’s death, reports surfaced that Tori and her brother, Randy, only inherited $800,000 each of their late father’s fortune. As a result, rumors of a feud between Tori and her mother, Candy, ran rampant.

While the Spelling family drama made headlines, the newlyweds started a family of their own. Tori and McDermott welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Liam, in March 2007.