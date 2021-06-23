2009

Tori’s relationship with her mother hit another low point in 2009 after Candy blamed her daughter — and her relationship with McDermott — for Aaron’s death during a May 2009 radio interview.

She clarified her comments, but maintained that Tori’s estrangement from her dad affected him negatively. ”I didn’t intend to create headlines. I was asked a question about my daughter not speaking with my family, and I answered truthfully,” Candy told HuffPost in a statement at the time. ”My husband was very ill, and he had stopped eating and taking liquids. He called Tori on a daily basis, and never stopped asking if Tori had returned his call. We had to say no every day.”