2012

After an unexpected fourth pregnancy — just five months after welcoming Hattie — Spelling was diagnosed with a severe form of placenta previa and suffered massive bleeds throughout her pregnancy. Following four months of strict bed rest in the hospital, Spelling gave birth to son Finn in August 2012.

“It was surreal. I just remember thinking, I can’t leave three children behind,” the actress told Us in October 2012. “I kept envisioning myself holding a healthy baby. That was my goal.”

She added: “When they put him in my arms I was like, ‘We made it. We did.’ Now we have an insane bond. We’ve been through hell and back.”