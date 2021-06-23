2017

Following her high-risk pregnancy with Finn, Spelling shocked fans by announcing she was pregnant with her fifth child in October 2016. The Mystery Girls star welcomed a healthy baby boy named Beau in March 2017.

Spelling later referred to the twosome’s third son as the “rebirth” of their marriage.

“We know how to do it differently now,” she said in October 2017. “For so many years, we kind of didn’t know how to find time for ourselves, it was all about the kids, because we did start having kids right away.”