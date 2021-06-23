2018

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Us in March 2018 that they responded to a 911 call about a verbal dispute at Spelling’s house on March 1. They did not confirm if the argument was between Spelling and McDermott. An insider told Us at the time that the Mistle-Tones star’s family and friends were “very, very worried” that Spelling was on the cusp of a breakdown.

McDermott’s ex-wife, meanwhile, told Us that same month that Spelling was paying her husband’s alimony payments.

“[Tori] stepped up, and I accepted that. So that, sort of, our relationship took a turn there as well because she was owning up to it and taking responsibility for it, which was good,” Mary Jo Eustace told Us at the time. After Spelling missed a couple of payments, according to Eustace, the Masked Singer star told the Divorce Sucks author that she had been suffering from migraines.

“She said, ‘I’ve been consistent, and I can’t go through it again, and I just haven’t been well, and I just want to take care of this right away,’” Eustace explained. “And I said, ‘OK.”’