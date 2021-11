2021

As speculation about their relationship status continued to spread, McDermott seemingly shut down the divorce rumors during a September 2021 episode of the “Feminine Warrior” podcast. “It’s just like, ‘OK, if that’s what you want to think, then think it,'” he said at the time.

The following month, Spelling refused to answer a question about her marriage during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show as an insider told Us the actress wanted to pull the plug but felt “trapped.”