2022

In June, an insider told Us that the couple’s friends were told that McDermott and Spelling are “going through with a trial separation.” A second source, meanwhile, claimed that the duo decided to press pause on divorce because it’s an “expensive” process. “They both feel trapped,” the second insider explained. “Having kids makes it more difficult because they don’t want their children to be unhappy, yet at the same time Tori has been unhappy for quite a while now. They truly are still together for their kids.”