Pics Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Get Hot and Heavy in Hawaii: See the Photos By Sarah Hearon August 28, 2019 Sophie Fritz/startraksphoto.com 5 6 / 5 Always Together The Canadian actor dished that the duo have sex “every day” during the same episode: “It never stops.” Back to top More News Alyson Stoner Reminisces About Working With Missy Elliott Ahead of VMAs 2019 Reunion Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron Attend 2019 MTV Video Music Awards Afterparty Together Missy Elliott Dances With Alyson Stoner, Lizzo Sends a Message and More Memorable Moments From the 2019 VMAs More News