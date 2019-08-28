Caught in the Act

McDermott revealed during a June podcast episode that his eldest son, Jack, walked in on him and Spelling having sex. “He couldn’t sleep one night and — we were making a lot of noise — and … I just happened to be looking that way towards the door. I saw the doorknob turn,” he said. I didn’t hear it, I saw it turn, and I was like, ‘Oh, s–t,’ and then a crack of light. I jumped off and sat on the edge of the bed. He said, ‘Dad is everything okay?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I just got a migraine.’”