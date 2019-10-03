Getting a Rise

Even the Spelling It Like It Is author, who is typically less reactive to her critics than her spouse, had had enough in September 2018 after commenters labeled her brood “a tad overweight” and “fat” and asked if they were on a “good food regimen.” “For all the individuals on here that felt the need to #momshame and #kidshame me and my children I say ‘Shame on you!’” she wrote. “I was raised to believe that if you can’t say anything nice about someone then don’t say anything at all.”