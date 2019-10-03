Snack Situation

After critics came for Spelling for promoting Little Bites muffins as a pleasing and feel-good snack, the Always & Forever vet lost his cool in a March 2019 Instagram video. “Hey everybody I am sick and tired of everybody taking a shot at my wife, Tori Spelling,” he said in the clip. “She posted about a snack, it’s a snack, people. Haven’t we given our kids a snack before? Cakes, cookies, whatever — it’s a snack. She’s a great mom. We’re great parents. Our kids eat healthy. They eat a lot of fruits and vegetables, and occasionally they have a snack. So can we get over ourselves?”

His caption was full of even more ire. Wrote McDermott: “I’VE HAD ENOUGH!! This is news worthy [sic]?? Leave my wife @torispelling alone already!! It’s a post about a snack!! A Snack!! Do you not give your kids snacks?? What’s wrong with people?? #backoff #thisisnews? #stopsocialbullying #stopbullying #peopleinglasshousesshouldntthrowstones #hypocrites #imfurious.”