Dead Bride?

The Scary Movie 2 actress dressed up as a dead and bloodied bride for Halloween in October, causing some fans to think she was making a statement about her own relationship. Although Spelling stepped out for a holiday party on October 29, she also spent “a little” time with McDermott over the weekend, a source told Us at the time.

“She did have a mommy’s night out with friends,” the insider said, noting it was “nice” for Spelling to “get out of the house and just have fun.”