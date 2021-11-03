Dean Slams Divorce Rumors

McDermott explained in September why both he and Spelling were seen without their wedding rings earlier in the year, saying his wife simply forgot to put hers back on after washing her hands.

He revealed during an appearance on the “Feminine Warrior” podcast that he was recently spotted with no ring on his left hand after losing the band during a game of golf. “I lost my utility ring and then somebody saw that [and said], ‘He doesn’t have his ring,’” the Open Range actor recalled. “So, now, everybody’s in a titter, so I’m like, ‘Forget it, I’m not going to replace it. Just let them think it.’”

McDermott further commented on rumors that the twosome had separated saying, “It’s just weird that people need to know. ‘What’s going on with Tori and Dean? She’s not wearing her ring.’ Why do you need to know that? How is that going to affect your day?”