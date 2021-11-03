Feeling Trapped

The Uncharted TerriTORI author “wants a divorce, but she feels trapped right now,” an insider exclusively told Us in October after the twosome had a recent “fight” and McDermott “went missing” for two days.

When the Quarantine Bunch actor returned home, he allegedly told Spelling he would sue her for child support. The source said that’s when the mother of five pointed out that McDermott signed a prenup and therefore shouldn’t get any money if they break up.

However, the insider added that Spelling recently learned from her attorneys that her husband could sue her for child support, which allegedly made her go “ballistic” and get “pissed” at her legal counsel.