Keeping It Cryptic

The “90210MG” podcast cohost sidestepped questions about her marriage status in September after being spotted with McDermott over Labor Day for the first time in months. “We’ve been going to the Malibu Chill Cookoff since Liam was 1 year old. He’s 14. So it’s a tradition,” Spelling told Lewis at the time, choosing not to answer his question about divorce rumors. “The family does it together every year.”