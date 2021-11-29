Thanksgiving Reunion

The pair celebrated the November 2021 holiday “as a family,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “They really are trying to celebrate the holidays as a family and put aside their differences,” the insider said, noting that the duo have “good and bad days,” but are “still there for their children” amid the drama.

“They’re trying to just get through the rest of the year as one unit,” the source added. Following their joint Thanksgiving, the twosome were spotted for the first time in months, dining with their kids in Los Angeles at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse.