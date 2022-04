2018

Spelling evacuated her family to Garth’s home during the California wildfires in November 2018.

“Thank you most of all to my childhood, adulthood, everything in between, and lifelong friend @jenniegarth for giving our ginormous family flesh and fur your entire house to stay at in a moments notice,” the Masked Singer star gushed at the time via Instagram. “I’m not good at asking for what I need. But only my best friend would know that and jump in and just make it happen!”