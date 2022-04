2019

The twosome celebrated National Best Friends Day on the set of BH90210.

“It’s #nationalbestfriendsday so I want to say how grateful I am for this beautiful lady @jenniegarth. She’s seen me up, down, turned around and loved me and supported me unconditionally,” Spelling gushed in June 2019 via Instagram. “She’s my partner in life and business. My #workwife. My BFF. I Love you ❤️ #bh90210 #bestfriends #creators #yinandyang.”