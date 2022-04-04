2020

Spelling celebrated International Women’s Day with a tribute to Garth in March 2020. “This beautiful woman, my sister in this lifetime, my best friend, my co-star, the Lucy to my Lucy, the Thelma to my Louise, and my producing partner~ @jenniegarth We’ve been thru so much together,” she wrote. “If anyone even knew the half of it 😂 Yet thru it all, we are always there to support each other, be completely honest with each other, and love each other unconditionally. We are true bosses onscreen and off! #bff #strongwomen #blondebosses #yinyang.”