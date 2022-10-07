Tori Spelling and Mom Candy Spelling’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

2008

Tori’s 2008 book, sTORI Telling, documented her time on Beverly Hills, 90210, her affair with McDermott and her estranged relationship with Candy.

“We have not talked about [the book], which, when people read this book, they’ll understand why,” Tori said on Larry King at the time, adding that their mother-daughter relationship is “complicated.”

She explained: “Growing up, my mom and I had a very loving relationship, but we were never extremely close. So it wasn’t like any one thing kind of distanced our relationship. We’ve had our ups and downs pretty much my entire life.”

At the time, Candy told 20/20: “A lot of my friends told me [the book] was hurtful.”