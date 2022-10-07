Tori Spelling and Mom Candy Spelling’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

2009

Candy told People that she didn’t have a relationship with Tori and McDermott, noting she had met Liam but not Stella at the time.

“I’ve tried to talk to her, but that doesn’t work. She may not even know why she’s angry,” she said. “If I had any hope that I would have a relationship with my grandchildren I would never sell this house [I shared with Aaron]. I’ve fantasized for years about a wonderful playhouse on the grounds for children. … Someday my grandchildren will know who I am because of the trust funds I’ve set up, but I would like to be part of their lives now.”

Tori fired back to the outlet that same year: “I, in no way, cut her off. She is welcome to make the effort if she wants to be present in their lives. She knows how to reach me, she knows where we live. If she would love to see her grandchildren, she should really make an effort to reach out and see them.”