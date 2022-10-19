Tori Spelling Texts Mom Candy 'Every Single Day' After Reconciliation

2022

Tori raved about their strengthened bond during an October appearance on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live,” explaining that while they’ve “had a good relationship” for a while, it’s “next level right now” after pal Josh Flagg made them have a family meal.

“I hadn’t seen her since before COVID. And then Josh was like, ‘OK, we’re gonna do a family dinner at her place.’ So we went and we had a great night,” the author explained, adding that they speak regularly now. “We text every single day.”