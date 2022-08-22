Trace Cyrus' Dating History: From Demi Lovato to Brenda Song

Brenda Song

The Disney Channel alum went public with Trace in 2010. One year later, the twosome announced their engagement. Following a tumultuous relationship, Song and Trace went their separate ways in 2017.

The songwriter reflected on their split in his 2018 track “Brenda.”

“I wrote this song last year in Nashville after Brenda & I broke up. Her and I have both moved on and I’m extremely happy for her. She inspired me to write countless songs and was such an important part of my life,” he captioned a since-deleted Instagram post at the time. “I will always cherish songs I have like this one to remind me of our crazy 7 years together. When I wrote this song it was my final goodbye as we ended our relationship. I told myself after I wrote this song it would be my last song about Brenda and I’ve kept my word. Music like this is my therapy. Enjoy.”